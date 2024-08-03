Tropical Depression 4 to become Tropical Storm Debby Saturday; Live updates, watches, and warnings

Tropical Depression 4 formed in the Atlantic late Friday night and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Debby on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The tropical system, previously known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four and Invest 97L, continued to strengthen as it moved over Cuba on its way to the Gulf of Mexico and Florida.

For the latest live updates from the National Hurricane, the FOX 35 Storm Team and emergency management, continue below:

Tropical Depression 4: Live forecast updates

2 p.m.

According to the NHC, Tropical Depression 4 is 115 miles south-southwest of Key West, Florida, moving at 15 mph with maximum sustained wind gusts of 35 mph. A hurricane watch has been issued for some Florida and tropical storm and storm surge watches and warnings.

11 a.m. update

Tropical Depression 4 is located 40 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba, and 125 miles south of Key West, Florida, moving at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the NHC.

"This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions," the NHC said in its 11 a.m. update.

Tropical Depression 4 path and track

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The center of Tropical Depression 4 will move across western Cuba Saturday morning before moving over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Saturday and into Sunday morning. The system is forecast to reach the Florida Gulf Coast late Sunday or Monday.

Hurricane preparedness: Supplies, checklist to review ahead of the storm

Hurricane watch, tropical storm watch, warnings in effect

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A hurricane watch has been issued for:

Indian Pass to Yankeetown

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

The Dry Tortugas

West coast of the Florida peninsula from south of Yankeetown to East Cape Sable

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

The Florida Keys south of the Channel 5 Bridge

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Aripeka northward to the Aucilla River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Bonita Beach northward to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

West of the Aucilla River to Indian Pass

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward over the warning areas beginning later Saturday and continuing through Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are also possible in the watch area in the Florida Keys Saturday night and in the Florida Panhandle late Sunday.

8 a.m. update

The NHC said Tropical Depression 4 is located 75 miles south of Cuba and 170 miles south of Key West, Florida, moving at 16 mph with 30 mph maximum sustained wind gusts. A turn toward the northwest is expected Saturday, followed by a northward motion on Sunday and then a slower northeastward motion Sunday night into Monday.

How much rain will we see in Florida?

Tropical Depression 4 is forecast to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain with maximum rainfall totals reaching 15 inches across parts of Florida and along the southeast U.S. coast this weekend through Thursday morning.

Several areas are at risk of seeing flash flooding with isolated river flooding as well. A storm surge can also send rising coastal waters inland from the shoreline. The following areas can see water reaching several heights during high tide:

Chassahowitzka, FL to Aucilla River, FL (3-5 ft)

Bonita Beach, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL (2-4 ft)

Tampa Bay (2-4 ft)

Charlotte Harbor (2-4 ft)

Aripeka, FL to Aucilla River, FL (3-5 ft)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: