Trending this week: Raccoon in Christmas tree; golf ball on gator; $5M lotto winner

article

Just in case you gave yourself a break from social media and the news this week (we all need that once in a while, right?) and you need to catch up, below are some of FOX 35's top trending stories this week.

1. Florida woman finds raccoon in Christmas tree, chaos ensues in wild video

A Florida woman recently encountered a raccoon that found its way into her Christmas tree – and she filmed the entire chaotic ordeal that ensued afterward! The little critter even swings from her dining room chandelier!

Watch video HERE.

Advertisement

2. 70-year-old crocodile spotted in Punta Gorda backyard

A Florida woman spotted what she thought was an alligator in her backyard -- only to quickly realize the large reptile was actually a rare crocodile. A police report said the animal was 10 to 15 feet long.

Full story HERE.

3. Two thrill-seeking rides coming to ICON Park next year

The view of ICON Park is about to get even better as two new record-setting rides are planned to open next year: the world’s tallest slingshot AND the world’s tallest drop tower.

Details, video HERE.

4. Florida man wins early Christmas gift of $5 million on scratch-off from Publix

Talk about a holiday treat! A 68-year-old Florida man is ending 2020 as a multi-millionaire after winning $5 million on a scratch-off ticket.

Here’s what game he played…

5. UPS driver dances with joy over treats left on doorstep during delivery

Steven James says his wife, Nashandra, orders a lot of packages over the holidays. So to make the delivery drivers’ jobs a bit easier, she leaves snacks on the doorstep for them.

One delighted UPS driver was caught on camera doing a dance of pure joy after discovering the treats during her route. You can see the heartwarming video HERE.

6. Florida golfer snatches ball stuck on alligator’s tail

Here's a problem only golfers in Florida would face: how to retrieve a ball stuck on a gator's tail on the golf course. That's the position two brothers found themselves in while golfing in southwest Florida over the weekend.

Check out the video HERE.