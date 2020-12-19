Trending this week: Raccoon in Christmas tree; golf ball on gator; $5M lotto winner
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in case you gave yourself a break from social media and the news this week (we all need that once in a while, right?) and you need to catch up, below are some of FOX 35's top trending stories this week.
1. Florida woman finds raccoon in Christmas tree, chaos ensues in wild video
A Florida woman recently encountered a raccoon that found its way into her Christmas tree – and she filmed the entire chaotic ordeal that ensued afterward! The little critter even swings from her dining room chandelier!
Watch video HERE.
2. 70-year-old crocodile spotted in Punta Gorda backyard
A Florida woman spotted what she thought was an alligator in her backyard -- only to quickly realize the large reptile was actually a rare crocodile. A police report said the animal was 10 to 15 feet long.
Full story HERE.
3. Two thrill-seeking rides coming to ICON Park next year
The view of ICON Park is about to get even better as two new record-setting rides are planned to open next year: the world’s tallest slingshot AND the world’s tallest drop tower.
Details, video HERE.
4. Florida man wins early Christmas gift of $5 million on scratch-off from Publix
Talk about a holiday treat! A 68-year-old Florida man is ending 2020 as a multi-millionaire after winning $5 million on a scratch-off ticket.
5. UPS driver dances with joy over treats left on doorstep during delivery
Steven James says his wife, Nashandra, orders a lot of packages over the holidays. So to make the delivery drivers’ jobs a bit easier, she leaves snacks on the doorstep for them.
One delighted UPS driver was caught on camera doing a dance of pure joy after discovering the treats during her route. You can see the heartwarming video HERE.
6. Florida golfer snatches ball stuck on alligator’s tail
Here's a problem only golfers in Florida would face: how to retrieve a ball stuck on a gator's tail on the golf course. That's the position two brothers found themselves in while golfing in southwest Florida over the weekend.
Check out the video HERE.