SpaceX CRS-35 launch could bring sonic booms, 'space jellyfish' to Central Florida

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The Brief SpaceX is targeting 6:33 a.m. Tuesday to launch more than 6,300 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station. A Falcon 9 booster could produce sonic booms along the Space Coast around 6:40 a.m. as the booster breaks the sound barrier during its return. The predawn launch could create a glowing "space jellyfish" visible across parts of Florida and the East Coast.



NASA and SpaceX are targeting Tuesday morning for the launch of a cargo mission carrying more than 6,300 pounds of science experiments, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

SpaceX's CRS-35 mission is scheduled to lift off at 6:33 a.m. EDT aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If Tuesday's launch is delayed, SpaceX has a backup opportunity at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday.

Sonic booms possible after Falcon 9 booster return

SpaceX says the Falcon 9 first-stage booster will return to Cape Canaveral after separating from the rocket and land at Landing Zone 40.

It will be the eighth flight for the booster, which previously supported the KF-01, IMAP, NROL-77, GPS III-9, CRS-34 and NROL-95 missions, along with one Starlink mission.

The return-to-launch-site landing could produce sonic booms heard along parts of Florida's Space Coast.

'Space jellyfish' possible after liftoff

The timing of Tuesday's predawn launch could also create what is sometimes called a "space jellyfish."

The phenomenon can occur around dawn or dusk when a rocket climbs into sunlight while observers below remain in darkness. Sunlight illuminating the rocket's expanding exhaust plume can create a bright, glowing cloud against the darker sky.

A "space jellyfish" formed in the morning sky over Florida following SpaceX's rocket launch on July 9, 2026. Credit: Photos shared with FOX 35.

NASA has documented the phenomenon during previous SpaceX launches, but neither NASA nor SpaceX has specifically predicted a "space jellyfish" for CRS-35. Any display would depend on the launch trajectory, lighting and weather conditions.

Science headed to space: What will be onboard?

Dragon will carry several experiments designed to take advantage of the space station's microgravity environment.

Artificial retinas: The LambdaVision-1 experiment will test manufacturing artificial retinas in space. Researchers hope microgravity can produce more uniform layers that could eventually improve implants for people with retinal diseases.

Lambda-Vision-1 studies artificial retinas in microgravity and could help patients with incurable retinal diseases on Earth. [Credit: NASA]

Heart tissue: The Stellar Spheroids experiment will study how microgravity affects 3D human heart tissue, including the development of blood vessel networks. The research could improve models used to study heart disease and test medications.

Stellar Spheroids examines growth and function of 3D heart tissues models in microgravity. [Credit: NASA]

Glass in space: The ELF-Unconventional Glass 2 experiment will examine how unusual types of glass form in microgravity. Researchers are looking for materials that could offer improved strength, durability and optical properties.

ELF-Unconventional Glass 2 studies how glass forms in microgravity when made from non-traditional elements. [Credit: NASA]

Brain research: The MINDS experiment will use brain organoids to study inflammation associated with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis. Researchers hope the work could help identify potential targets for future treatments.

MINDS seeks to reveal new targets to treat diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis. [Credit: NASA]

More than 6,300 pounds of cargo

Along with scientific experiments and supplies for the crew, Dragon will carry the final pair of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays, or IROSAs.

The arrays will complete an upgrade of the station's power system, helping support operations through the remainder of the station's life and its eventual controlled deorbit.

Other cargo includes a collapsible urinal demonstration unit supporting NASA's Artemis III mission, station maintenance equipment and hardware that will be used to return a failed Canadarm2 robotic arm joint to Earth.

Dragon making fourth trip to station

SpaceX says the Dragon spacecraft assigned to CRS-35 is making its fourth flight.

The spacecraft previously flew the CRS-26, CRS-29 and CRS-33 missions to and from the International Space Station.

NASA’s SpaceX 35th commercial resupply mission will launch on the company’s Dragon spacecraft on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to deliver research and supplies to the International Space Station. [Credit: NASA]

After an approximately 52-hour flight, Dragon is scheduled to automatically dock with the station around 11 a.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 15.

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk will monitor Dragon's arrival.

Dragon will return cargo to Earth

Dragon is expected to remain at the space station for about a month before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean in mid-November.

The spacecraft will return scientific samples and hardware, including the failed Canadarm2 joint for analysis and refurbishment, a spacesuit and equipment from the station's water and waste-processing systems.