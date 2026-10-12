NHC: New disturbance in eastern Atlantic monitored for potential tropical development

article

The Brief A new disturbance in the eastern Atlantic is being monitored for potential tropical development. The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 20% chance of developing in the next two to seven days. Hurricane Isaias made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Friday.



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic for potential tropical development.

What we know:

The disturbance is located off the Cabo Verde Islands and is expected to head north-northwest, according to the NHC.

Potential tropical development

Forecasters are giving the system a 20% chance of development in the next two to seven days.

The system could encounter strong upper-level winds, preventing further development, according to NHC.

What we don't know:

It's too early to tell if the system will develop further.

However, it's not a threat to the U.S., according to forecasters.

Hurricane Isaias aftermath

The disturbance comes just days after Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in the Florida Panhandle near Destin, Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a storm briefing on Saturday that officials had confirmed two storm-related deaths in Florida.

Isaias became the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic storm season. It's also one of the latest-forming hurricanes in history.

Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.