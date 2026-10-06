Disney World raises prices for some tickets, annual passes. What you should know

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The Brief Disney has raised prices on some of its theme park tickets and all of its annual passes. The price of the peak one-day, one-park ticket has increased to $229. The top-tier annual pass, the Incredi-Pass, increased $120 to $1,749.



The next time you visit Disney World, it might be more expensive.

The resort has raised prices on some of its tickets and annual passes.

Peak single-day ticket hits $229

Disney World ticket prices are based on date, so prices will vary depending on when you go.

With the new price hike, the peak one-day, one-park ticket increases to $229 for holiday dates in 2027.

The Disney World calendar shows the price for tickets to Magic Kingdom on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. EPCOT on New Year's Eve is also $229.

That's up from $209 for the same dates this year.

The lowest-priced one-day, one-park ticket, a $119 ticket to Disney's Animal Kingdom, remains unchanged.

Annual pass prices hit new high

Disney World also raised prices on all its annual passes, effective Tuesday.

The hikes range between $10 and $120, depending on the pass type.

Pixie Pass - $499 (previous price: $489)

Pirate Pass - $909 (previous price: $869)

Sorcerer Pass - $1,139 (previous price: $1,099)

Incredi-Pass - $1,749 (previous price: $1,629)

The Pixie Dust Pass and the Pirate Pass are limited to Florida residents, while the Sorcerer Pass is available to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members.

The most expensive pass, the Incredi-Pass, can be purchased by all visitors.

Lightning Lane

The price hikes also hit some of Disney World's premium offerings like Lightning Lane, its skip-the-line service.

The price ceiling for Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which gives visitors one-time access to every Lightning Lane attraction at their selected park, increases by $50.

Disney did not change prices for Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

Disney World construction, expansions

What's next:

Although Disney World raises prices slightly every year, this increase comes as the resort undergoes a massive transformation.

Several new attractions and experiences are set to debut in the next few years.

Magic Kingdom is getting a Cars-themed land and a Villains Land.

Concept art of Monster's Inc. Monstropolis, the new land opening at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios. Credit: Disney

Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, a Monsters, Inc-themed land called "Monstropolis" is under construction.

And Disney is transforming the former site of DinoLand USA at Disney's Animal Kingdom into a Tropical Americas-inspired land that will feature attractions based on "Encanto" and Indiana Jones.