Trees uprooted, power lines down after powerful squall line plows through Pensacola, Florida

A powerful line of showers and thunderstorms raced across the Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle on Wednesday morning, uprooting trees and bringing down power lines in the Pensacola area.

A Tornado Warning was issued in the area early Wednesday morning, but there has been no confirmation that a tornado touched down in the area. That warning was in effect for parts of Santa Rosa and Escambia counties.

That severe weather is part of a storm system that brought heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding to the Southern Plains on Tuesday.

More heavy rain and flash flooding is expected along the central Gulf Coast and mid-South on Wednesday, with the highest threat of flash flooding, focused in parts of northern Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the Memphis metro area, as well as portions of southeastern Louisiana, southeastern Mississippi and southwestern Alabama.

Photos taken after the severe weather moved through the area show large trees that had been uprooted and debris scattered on the ground. Several other photos shared by Dan Strong show large tree branches that littered yards and roads in the wake of the storms.

More photos from Pensacola show trees brought down along Whitmire Road and crews working to remove large tree branches that fell onto power lines.

There haven't been any reports of injuries or deaths due to the storms that moved through.

The graphic above shows areas where flash flooding is likely on Wednesday.

Areas from coastal Texas and the Gulf Coast into the Florida Panhandle have a high chance of seeing flash flooding today, and that risk extends to the north into the Mississippi Valley.

However, the highest risk includes areas to the west of New Orleans, southern Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Flooding is also very likely in the Memphis, Tennessee, area.