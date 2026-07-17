Tree worker rescued after seizure leaves him hanging upside down in DeLand

The Brief Tree worker rescued after suffering a seizure while suspended upside down in a harness in DeLand. Firefighters used specialized rope rescue techniques to safely lower him and provide medical care. The man was treated at the scene and is expected to make a full recovery, his father said.



A routine tree-trimming job turned into a dramatic rescue after a man suffered a seizure while suspended in a tree.

The man was left hanging upside down by his safety harness, according to DeLand Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

The incident happened at a home on S. Salisbury Ave. in DeLand, where the man was cutting dead limbs from a tree after a falling branch had caused a power outage several days earlier.

His father said he discovered his son hanging upside down and unresponsive after suffering a seizure. He said his son has experienced seizures since childhood.

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DeLand Fire Rescue crews responded quickly, raising a ladder and securing the man with an additional rope harness to prevent a fall before safely lowering him to the ground.

Credit: DeLand Fire Rescue

Fire officials described the incident as an uncommon rescue that required specialized training and equipment.

"It's not something that you commonly come across. It's one of those low-frequency events," the fire chief said. "Fortunately for this gentleman, we were able to get to him and make sure that he got down safely and got the medical attention he needed."

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The man was evaluated by first responders at the scene. His father said he is expected to make a full recovery.