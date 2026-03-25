'Training grenade' found at Palm Bay home, sheriff's office says

The Brief A "training grenade" was found inside someone's home Wednesday in Palm Bay. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office bomb squad and Patrick Space Force Base's Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams have both responded, BCSO said.



The Brevard County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad and Patrick Space Force Base's Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams responded to a home in Palm Bay after a grenade was reportedly found, according to the sheriff's office.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 that a "training grenade" was found inside the home, which is off Wessel Ave SE. That device has now been turned over to Patrick Space Force Base's EOD team, the sheriff's office said.

A spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department told FOX 35 that someone was cleaning out their home when the grenade was found.

The sheriff's office clarified that it's a training grenade used by the military, but that it does not have an explosive component.

Courtesy: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

FOX 35 has reached out to Patrick Space Force Base for details.