Traffic slowed after semi rolls over on I-95 in Brevard County

Traffic on I-95 in Melbourne was backed up on Wednesday after a semi truck ran off the road and flipped onto its side.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says this happened in the southbound lanes near the Lake Washington Road exit. Two lanes are blocked. Officials are dealing with a fuel leak at the scene.

Troopers say the driver had minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

