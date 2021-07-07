Expand / Collapse search
Traffic slowed after semi rolls over on I-95 in Brevard County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

Traffic slowed after semi rolls over on I-95 in Brevard County

A semi truck that rolled over is causing traffic delays in Brevard County.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Traffic on I-95 in Melbourne was backed up on Wednesday after a semi truck ran off the road and flipped onto its side.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says this happened in the southbound lanes near the Lake Washington Road exit. Two lanes are blocked. Officials are dealing with a fuel leak at the scene.

Troopers say the driver had minor injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. 