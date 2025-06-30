Tracking the Tropics: Low chance of tropical development, but heavy rain likely in Florida, NHC

The Brief A stalled front over Florida may lead to the formation of a weak low-pressure system later this week. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low 20% chance of tropical development over the next seven days. Regardless of development, heavy rain and potential flooding are likely across Florida through the July 4th weekend.



Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are monitoring an area of interest that could bring heavy rain and localized flooding to parts of Florida through the July 4th holiday weekend.

What can we expect in Florida?

The system is linked to a fading cold front expected to stall over the southeastern U.S. and Florida peninsula. According to the NHC, a weak area of low pressure may develop along this boundary later this week across Florida, the eastern Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic.

While any tropical or subtropical development is unlikely in the near term, there is a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.

Even if no tropical system forms, forecasters warn that the combination of tropical moisture and a lingering front could produce rounds of heavy rainfall.

Florida July 4 Forecast

The FOX 35 Storm Team says this unsettled weather pattern will heighten the risk of flooding across Central Florida, especially during peak holiday travel and events.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor forecasts closely as the situation evolves.

July 4 travel at Orlando International Airport

More than 1.4 million people are expected to fly into or out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) this week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Here are the top 5 busiest days expected at MCO:

Sunday, July 6 - 175,559 (arrivals & departures)

Sunday, June 29 - 174,053

Monday, July 7 - 167,536

Monday, June 30 - 166,746

Saturday, July 5 - 166,508

