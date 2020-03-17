Tracking Coronavirus: What you need to know for March 17

article

Ohio's top health has ordered the polls closed over concerns about the coronavirus, hours before voters were supposed to begin casting ballots in the state's presidential primary on Tuesday, the governor said late Monday.

The Florida Primary is still on with some precincts taking extra steps to keep polling places as clean and safe as possible.

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 a.m. -- Shares have reversed early losses in major Asian markets after the U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day in more than three decades. Read more HERE.

12:15 a.m. -- Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties have issued a shelter-in-place mandate affecting about 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Polls open for Florida's Democratic primary -- despite concerns over the coronavirus. Many polling locations are reporting that workers have dropped their shifts for Tuesday's primary. Read more HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open a day after markets suffered their steepest single-day loss since 1987. Read more HERE.

7:45 a.m. -- The World Health Organization said Tuesday that two of its workers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus as healthcare workers across the U.S. begin to test positive. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Dollar General to encouraging locations across the country to dedicate the first hour of of shopping to senior citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read more HERE.

