Florida's primary election: Where to vote, what you need to bring, and who is running

The Florida Primary is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. While several local elections will take place, all eyes are on the Democratic Party presidential primary, as Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders compete to become the Democratic nominee that will go on to face President Donald Trump in the general election.

WHERE, WHEN, AND WHAT YOU NEED TO VOTE

The primary in Florida is a closed one, meaning only Democrats can vote for candidates affiliated with their party. It's the same with Republicans. Those without party affiliation are not able to vote for candidates with a political party. So, if you are not registered now, you will not be able to vote.

To vote, you will need to bring along a form of identification, like a Florida Driver's License or U.S. Passport. If you do not have the proper identification, you will be allowed to use a provisional ballot. You will be given up to two days after the election to present further evidence of your voter eligibility.

Early voting has already begun across the state and even more polling locations will open on Election Day. The following can help you find the nearest one to you:

PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are vying to become the Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump in the 2020 General Election. Biden currently leads the party, but with just about half the nation still waiting to vote, the race continues. Tulsi Gabbard, a U.S. Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district, is also still running but holds very little delegates.

Biden has taken South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri so far. Bernie has taken New Hampshire, Nevada, California, Colorado, Utah, Vermont, and North Dakota. Pete Buttigieg won Iowa but is no longer in the race. Washington has not called the winner of their primary yet either.

Although Donald Trump is currently serving as the 45th President of the United States of America, a Republican primary is still held. William Weld, the former Governor of Massachusetts, and Roque De Le Fuente, a Mexican American businessman, are running against the President. Weld holds just one delegate while Le Fuente has none, as President Trump has won every state so far.

COUNTY BY COUNTY RACES

In addition to the Presidential Preference Primary, some counties will have a number of municipal races on the ballot.

Orange County will have the most, as voters Apopka, Belle Isle, Eatonville, Maitland, Winter Garden, and Winter Park will be deciding on some city offices and a host of charter amendments. In Seminole County, voters in Casselberry will decide on a bond referendum. In Lake County, voters in Groveland will choose a city council member and Eustis residents will decide on a bond referendum. In Flagler County, voters in Flagler Beach will decide on a city commission seat and referenda.

