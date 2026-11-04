Democrats gain ground in Florida Legislature despite Republican election wins

The Brief Democrats flipped 16 Republican-held Florida House seats, including at least five in Central Florida, gaining ground in the midterm elections. Republicans retained control but lost their House supermajority, giving Democrats greater influence in Tallahassee. Several state Senate races remained too close to call, leaving the GOP's Senate supermajority in jeopardy.



Democrats gained seats in the Florida Legislature during Tuesday's midterm elections, narrowing Republican control of the state House despite Republican victories in statewide Senate and gubernatorial races.

The results reflected a broader national shift toward Democrats, with the party flipping 16 Republican-held Florida House seats, including at least five in Central Florida.

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Although Republicans retained control of the Legislature, they lost their supermajority in the Florida House. Democrats now hold roughly 50 of the chamber's 120 seats, up from 35 before the election.

Political analysts said increased Democratic turnout, along with support from independent voters, contributed to the gains.

I do think that Democrats have a bit more power in Tallahassee because they've got 50 out of the 120 seats. That's not the majority, but it is a sizable increase from the 35 that they had before.



"There were a lot more Democrats showing up, and a lot of these NPAs and independents were probably leaning Democratic, according to polling," said Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida professor of political science and an expert on Florida and U.S. politics. "That's probably the biggest factor that helped the Democrats in Florida actually win some state House seats."

Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged the national political shift, comparing the election results to a widespread political upheaval.

"It's the political equivalent of a meteor strike that went all around the United States," DeSantis said.

Despite the Republican victories in Florida's statewide races, the shift in legislative seats is expected to give Democrats greater influence in Tallahassee during the next legislative session.

Gary Kaltbaum, a Fox News business contributor, said economic concerns, particularly affordability, were a major factor behind voter decisions.

"People are speaking loud and clear, actually screaming," Kaltbaum said. "A certain party better recognize this as we go through to '28 and '30. Leave no doubt, affordability is huge."

DeSantis also said Amendment 3 helped bring Republican voters to the polls.

With Republicans maintaining control of state government but losing their House supermajority, the election results set the stage for a different balance of power in the upcoming legislative session.

What's next:

The GOP supermajority hold in the Florida Senate is on thin ice as Democrat John Lowndes, the mayor of Maitland, was ahead of Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Sanford Republican. Four other Florida Senate races were still too close to call on Wednesday.