School closures extended until April 15, testing for Florida's K-12 public schools canceled, Governor DeSantis says

Florida public schools k-12 will remain closed until April 15 and state testing is canceled for the remainder of the school year, Governor DeSantis announced on Tuesday aftenroon.

He said that all testing will be waived for the rest of the school year.

"Requirements for graduation, promotion and final course grades will be evaluated as if those assessments did not exist," DeSantis said.

He also said that schools' evaluation grades will be canceled.

With that, all public schools will remain closed until April 15. Following that, classes may resume in person or students will continue with virtual learning.

Districts have been instructed to spend unspent funds from the 2019 and 2020 school years to help low-income students purchase digital devices to help with virtual learning. Funds can also be spent on virtual mental health services.

Parents will have the option to hold their children back for a year if they choose, DeSantis said.

