Brevard school district superintendent Mark Rendell to join Eastern Florida State College

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The Brief Dr. Mark Rendell is leaving his role as Brevard Public Schools superintendent to join Eastern Florida State College after more than 20 years serving the district. School Board Chair Matt Susin praised Rendell’s leadership in improving district performance and building a strong leadership team. His critics question the timing and circumstances of his departure. Rendell will remain superintendent until his departure is finalized, and the board plans to appoint an interim successor.



Dr. Mark Rendell is leaving his position as Brevard Public Schools superintendent to become Eastern Florida State College’s vice president of workforce education, Brevard County school district officials announced on Thursday.

What we know:

At EFSC, Rendell will oversee workforce and career education initiatives, strengthen partnerships with local businesses and industry leaders, and expand programs that prepare students for high-demand careers, according to the college. His priorities will include helping meet the Space Coast’s growing need for skilled workers in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and technology, the school wrote in a news release.

During his tenure at Brevard Public Schools, Rendell championed career and technical education programs that now include 49 offerings tied to 83 industry certifications. The district reports that students now earn more than 5,000 industry certifications annually, preparing them for careers in fields ranging from construction and manufacturing to aerospace and engineering.

‘Steady, dependable leader’

What they're saying:

Board Chair Matt Susin credited Dr. Rendell with helping improve the district’s academic performance and building a leadership team that returned Brevard to a high-performing district.

"When Mark became Superintendent, our district had slipped from an A to a B and had stayed there for five years. He didn’t just set goals. He built a leadership team that could carry the work, and together they drove Brevard back to a high-performing district," said Matt Susin, School Board Chair. "He is a steady, dependable leader who works hard, holds himself to a high standard, and expects the same from the people around him. I am grateful for his service, and I wish him the very best."

Eastern Florida State College President Dr. Jim Richey praised Dr. Rendell for his leadership in expanding career and technical education opportunities in Brevard County.

"Dr. Rendell has dedicated his career to improving educational opportunities for students throughout Brevard County," said EFSC President Dr. Jim Richey. "His reputation as a collaborative leader, innovator and passionate advocate for student success is well-established. During his tenure leading Brevard Public Schools, he helped expand career and technical education opportunities that have prepared thousands of students for high-demand careers and industry certifications. As workforce needs throughout our region continue to evolve, his experience building partnerships and developing talent pipelines will be invaluable. Together, we will take our workforce development efforts to the next level, expanding opportunities that connect students to meaningful careers while helping local businesses access the skilled workforce they need to succeed."

Dr. Rendell said he was "humbled and honored" by the opportunity to join Eastern Florida State College.

"We are at a critical moment in workforce development here in Brevard County, and we need to seize the opportunity," he said.

Questions raised about timing of Rendell's departure

The other side:

In a social media post, former School Board member Jennifer Jenkins is questioning the circumstances surrounding Dr. Rendell's departure, his employment history and the board's handling of the transition.

Jenkins, who previously served on the Brevard County School Board, said she voted against Rendell's hiring twice, and raised questions about the timing of his departure and whether the board knew he was pursuing another position while still under contract with the district.

Jennifer Jenkins

"Allegedly he got a job at EFSC. How in the hell did they hire him while currently under contract with BPS? Did the School Board know?" Jenkins wrote in a public statement.

Her criticism extended to the district's financial condition. Jenkins said the school district had been without a chief financial officer for months and that staff had reported the district stopped hiring substitute teachers because it no longer had funding available to pay them.

"Even after all that, the board gave him glowing recommendations and a bonus," Jenkins wrote, questioning the board's praise and compensation for Rendell.

Jenkins said she was the only board member who did not give Rendell a glowing recommendation when he was hired. She called on residents to seek more information about his departure and the district's financial situation.

"The public deserves answers and should demand them," she wrote.

What we don't know:

A precise timeline for Rendell's departure is not yet known.

The School Board plans to appoint an interim superintendent as the district moves through the transition. District leaders said their focus will remain on students, classrooms and the employees who support them. Rendell will remain superintendent while his departure is finalized with the School Board.