Universal confirms new indoor coaster for Epic Universe's Dark Universe

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The Brief A new indoor roller coaster is coming to Dark Universe at Epic Universe, Universal Orlando has announced. The new ride, which will be built new Monsters Unchained, will feature a story inspired by the Universal Monsters franchise. Universal said construction on the ride is already underway.



Dark Universe, one of the themed lands at Universal's Epic Universe theme park, is getting another attraction.

A new indoor roller coaster is coming to the land, Universal Orlando announced Thursday.

New Dark Universe coaster

What we know:

Universal didn't share many details about the new attraction, but in a news release, the company said the ride will feature a storyline inspired by the Universal Monsters franchise.

The coaster will become the third ride in Dark Universe, joining Curse of the Werewolf—an outdoor spinning coaster—and Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment—a dark ride featuring several monsters, including Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, Wolf Man and Phantom of the Opera.

When will the new coaster open?

What we don't know:

No opening date has been announced for the coaster. In its news release, Universal said the attraction would arrive in "the years to come."

Universal confirmed that construction is already underway. The ride is being built on an expansion plot behind Monsters Unchained.

Epic Universe expansion

This would mark one of the first big expansions at Epic Universe since its opening in May 2025.

Universal previously teased plans to add more attractions at the theme park even before the park's debut.

The park has several expansion plots that can be used for new attractions, including one near The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.

New attractions coming to Universal Orlando

What's next:

The Dark Universe coaster isn't the only new experience coming to Universal Orlando.

The resort has few projects in the works, with many of them opening in 2027.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, a new high-speed coaster inspired by the Fast & Furious franchise, is set to open at Universal Studios Florida. It replaces Rip Ride Rockit.

CityWalk is also getting new additions, including Luke Comb's Category 10, a music and entertainment venue arriving in late 2027.

Universal is also opening a reimagined Universal Horror Make-Up show at Universal Studios later this year. It will feature movies and franchises from Blumhouse.