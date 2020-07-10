Tracking coronavirus: Orange County issues warning to gyms; lawsuit filed to block RNC

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

3:30 a.m. -- The Republican National Convention is coming to Jacksonville, but a lawsuit hopes to stop it. Details HERE.

3:15 a.m. -- Health experts say some Orange County gyms are not following CDC guidelines and have been attributed to creating hot spots for cases.

"I visited a few gyms yesterday and they are evidently not following the CDC guidelines, or the governors' guidelines for that matter, with the number of users that can be on the machines, separatioin, mask-wearing," explained Dr. Raul Pino, director of Orange County Health Department.

3:00 a.m. -- On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 8,935 cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 232,718. There have been 120 more deaths, with a total of 4009 in Florida.

