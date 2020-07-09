Gyms under scrutiny in Orange County, accused of not following COVID-19 safety guidelines

Orange County has reported 8,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

The positivity rate for Wednesday, July 8, 2020, was at 15% and the median age in last two weeks for positivity is 33. Officials are taking a closer look at bars and gyms as a source for COVID-19 transmission. Over 163,000 individuals have been tested in Orange County for the coronavirus.

Health experts say some Orange County gyms are not following CDC guidelines and have been attributed to creating hot spots for cases.

"I visited a few gyms yesterday and they are evidently not following the CDC guidelines, or the governors' guidelines for that matter, with the number of users that can be on the machines, separatioin, mask-wearing," explained Dr. Raul Pino, director of Orange County Health Department.

Orange County Government will work with the Department of Health in Orange County to ensure compliance.

"This is a call to gym managers and gym owners to please adhere to CDC guidelines or we will have to take additional steps," Dr. Pino added.