Tracking Coronavirus: Florida prepares for reopening; over 36,000 cases and 1,379 deaths statewide

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9:00 a.m. -- Florida has released the number of COVID-19 deaths at senior living facilities statewide. The full list can be found HERE.

10:45 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there are 36,078 cases of COVID-19 in Florida and a new death toll of 1,379. That is an additional 615 cases and 15 deaths since Saturday morning. Read more HERE.

1:30 p.m. -- Governor DeSantis will spoke from the Halifax Medical Center. One of the things the Governor announced was that 200,000 antibody tests have arrived in the state. These will be distribuetd to state hospitals and testing sites. More details HERE.

Below is an interactive county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Advertisement

Globally, John Hopkins University reports that there are over 3.4 million cases of coronavirus and 244,000 deaths.

Below is an interactive country-by-country map of COVID-19 cases across the world.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando