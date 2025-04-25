Tow truck driver recovering after fleeing suspect crashes, pinning him under wreckage

The Brief A tow truck driver is recovering after being pinned under a car during a high-speed crash on I-95 in Cocoa, Florida. Authorities say the suspect, Vernon Hodges, was fleeing from troopers at 100 mph and is now facing 17 charges, including felony murder. The victim, John Youmara, is urging drivers to slow down and move over for roadside workers.



A tow truck driver is recovering after he was slammed into while working on the side of Interstate 95.

'It’s really a blessing'

What we know:

Tow truck driver John Youmara is recovering after surviving a devastating high-speed crash on I-95 in Cocoa, Florida. The March incident occurred while Youmara was preparing to tow a vehicle on an exit ramp. Vernon Hodges, allegedly fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol troopers at speeds nearing 100 mph, crashed into Youmara, pinning him beneath the wreckage.

Three others died at the scene, while Youmara was airlifted to a hospital with multiple injuries.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear why Vernon Hodges fled from law enforcement in the first place. While authorities confirmed his blood alcohol content was .147 — well over the legal limit — and that he has a history as a habitual traffic offender, the full details of the chase and any additional substances involved have not been publicly disclosed. It is also unknown whether Hodges has entered a plea or how his legal case will progress beyond the next scheduled court appearance in May.

The backstory:

Hodges, now facing 17 charges including felony murder, vehicular homicide, and DUI manslaughter, has a documented history of traffic violations and DUI offenses. The case has renewed attention to the dangers posed by habitual offenders and the high stakes of split-second decisions on the road.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 first reported on this deadly crash back in March. Three people died on the impact, but the tow truck driver, John Youmara, survived.

"All I kept repeating to myself was oh no God, please no," said the victim.

Youmara was pinned under the wreck and immediately airlifted to a hospital.

"It’s really a blessing," said Youmara. "I definitely had somebody watching over me."

His road to recovery won't be easy. He has several fractures in his skull, constant neck and back pain, and his eye glass prescription is different now because of the impact of the crash.

"One of the worst moments I had in my life," said John’s wife, Jennifer Lewis.

She hasn’t left her husband’s side since the accident. He’ll be out of work for months, so the family is thankful for friends and community support.

"He’s lucky, blessed," said Lewis. "It’s a best-case scenario out of this worst-case scenario."

As for the driver, Vernon Hodges, is behind bars facing 17 counts including felony murder, vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

"We’ve been working with the State Attorney's closely to ensure that justice for all of the victims is done swiftly and correctly," said Scott Alpizar who’s the family’s attorney with Alpizar Law.

The tow truck driver plans to return to the job he loves when he’s better and hopes others will be aware and steer clear when you see people working on the side of the road.

"Move over, slow down," he concluded.

What's next:

Hodges has his next court date set for the end of May.

