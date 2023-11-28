Tourists in Orlando seek refuge from freezing New York temps amid cold snap: 'There's no snow to shovel!'

The coldest air of the season has hit Central Florida. The chilly temperatures are causing some to bundle up and stay indoors, but for others – especially tourists – the weather is a nice break from what they are experiencing at home.

Orlando’s Icon Park was looking festive on Tuesday, but feeling…

"Cold! It’s cold here," Dee LePorte said with a laugh.

LePorte and Sharon Holliday said they arrived in Florida on Tuesday from upstate New York. Just a few hours before they landed, LePorte said she was shoveling snow.

The cold temperatures were a bit of a surprise for the sun-seeking friends, but they said they are making the most of their trip.

"We’re good … we’re good," LePorte said. "You might think it’s cold, but this is OK! And there’s no snow to shovel!"

Fresh off a Caribbean cruise, Debbie Monk from England, said she was not prepared for sweater weather.

"We expected to be in our shorts and T-shirts, but we’ve done a bit of shopping, so that’s helped," Monk said.

The locals are also bundling up – that is, the few who opt to go outside.

Angus Johnson, who works at a restaurant in Icon Park, said business has been slow.

"Two days ago, it was packed out here," Johnson said. "Now, it’s absolutely dead."

The cold snap is not slowing down sea world attendance though, said Rob McNicholas. However, it is altering operations, said the SeaWorld corporate vice president of operations.

"Our coasters can’t operate if it’s below 40-degrees," McNicholas said. "That’s due to the tires and the lubrication for the coaster train itself."

Employees monitor air temperatures, and animal habitats, around the clock, according to McNicholas. They make weather-related adjustments in their best interest, which could mean fewer attractions for SeaWorld visitors to do and see.

If that does happen, McNicholas said they have guests covered.

"If you come to SeaWorld and you can’t enjoy the attractions, the weather impacted your visit, we have our Weather Assurance guarantee," McNicholas said. "So, if it was not up to your expectations, we’ll give you a free ticket, come back when it’s warmer and enjoy the amazing attractions we have at the park."

To take advantage of SeaWorld’s Weather-or-Not Assurance guarantee, McNicholas said visitors should contact guest services or head to their website.