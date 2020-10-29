Tourist blames 6-year-old son for stashing of loaded gun at Disney

A Disney World visitor was charged with carrying a concealed firearm after bringing a gun to the park entrance.

The incident happened at the Magic Kingdom ticket and transportation center.

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report, an employee who was checking temperatures saw Marcia Temple, 27, take an item from her stroller and stash it behind a planter.

A deputy was called and found Temple’s purse with a loaded 9 MM gun inside. Temple said she left her 6-year-old son with the bag to watch it.

“I was asking him to hold it for me so I could get my brother and take it back to the car," she told deputies according to the report.

The report states Temple does not have a concealed carry permit in Florida, or in Georgia, where she is from.

In a statement, the Walt Disney World company said, “Our rules are clear. Weapons are not allowed at our resort.”