Torchy's Tacos closing 2 Central Florida locations

Torchy’s Tacos, the Austin, Texas-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain is closing two of its Central Florida locations next month.

The company said in an email to FOX 35 that its locations in Altamonte Springs (999 N. State Road 434) and Winter Garden 3310 Daniels Road) will have their last day of operation on Feb. 3.

The company said the decision was made after "carefully evaluating performance across our portfolio and our long-term plans for the brand."

"The decision to close a restaurant is never an easy one," a Torchy’s Tacos spokesperson said in a statement. "We’re incredibly grateful to the team who dedicated their time and energy to these locations."

That will leave Central Florida with just one Torchy’s location, Vineland Torchy’s on Daryl Carter Parkway, which will remain open. Torchy’s also has one location in St. Petersburg.

The backstory:

Torchy’s opened its first Central Florida location in Altamonte Springs in December 2023 as part of an expansion into Florida. The chain followed with a second location in Winter Garden in 2024.

What is Torchy’s Tacos?

Torchy’s Tacos was founded in Austin in 2006.

The fast casual chain serves Tex-Mex food, including tacos, burritos and salads. The menu also includes chips and salsa and margaritas.

Torchy’s Tacos has more than 100 locations across several states, including Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Texas and North Carolina.