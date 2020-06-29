Tolls lifted on stretch of turnpike amid bridge work

article

Toll collections have been temporarily lifted for motorists traveling Florida’s Turnpike between the Stuart and Port St. Lucie interchanges to assist traffic flow in the area, the Florida Department of Transportation said Monday.

Work is underway around downtown Stuart tied to repairs of the northbound upper Roosevelt Bridge.

“To accommodate truck detours around #RooseveltBridge, tolls on @FloridaTurnpike for traffic entering at Stuart and exiting at Port St. Lucie or entering at Port St. Lucie and exiting at Stuart will be suspended,” the department’s District 4 office tweeted. “The traffic movement must be between those two points only.”

No timeline was given for the suspension of toll collections, but the state agency noted that the work to widen Dixie Highway, which travels under the bridge, “will be completed within one week.”