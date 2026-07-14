Titusville weighs stormwater fee increase to fund flood control projects

The Brief Titusville leaders are considering raising stormwater fees by 50% to 100% to pay for drainage improvements. Residents frustrated by repeated flooding questioned why higher fees are needed and how current funds have been spent. The City Council is expected to make a final decision on the proposed fee increase in August.



Titusville residents could soon pay significantly more in stormwater fees.

City leaders are considering increasing rates to help fund drainage improvements in flood-prone neighborhoods.

By the numbers:

The Titusville City Council is expected to consider fee increases of 50%, 75% or 100%. If approved, annual stormwater fees for a typical household would rise from about $160 to between $240 and $320.

City documents say stormwater assessment revenues have historically covered the operation, maintenance and repair of the existing drainage system, leaving limited funding for major capital improvements.

Residents dealing with repeated flooding questioned why additional fees are needed.

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"I've been pumping since last Tuesday, and I'm pumping more water off my property once again after 3.5 inches of rain," resident Mike Decker said.

Decker said he has pumped more than 1.5 million gallons of water from his property.

"I'm in excess of pumping 1.5 million gallons of water off my property," he said.

Other residents said they are frustrated with the proposed increase.

"I am furious about that, seriously. Because where is the money we've been giving them for all these years?" resident Keith Edwards said.

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According to a city budget report, Titusville collected about $4.8 million in stormwater assessment revenue in 2026. The report shows about $1.3 million was spent on personnel, nearly $989,000 on operating costs and about $704,000 was transferred to the general fund. The report lists no spending for property acquisitions related to retention pond projects.

City officials told FOX 35 that infrastructure improvements are ongoing throughout Titusville and that additional revenue would help expand stormwater projects.

The City Council is expected to make a final decision on the new stormwater rates in August.