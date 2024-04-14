Titusville shooter opens fire into car containing infant, juveniles, police say

article

One person was injured in what police believe to be a targeted shooting in Titusville.

Three adults, two juveniles, and one infant were inside a Hyundai Tucson SUV when they heard multiple loud "thumps" in their car around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of South DeLeon Avenue and W.C. Stafford Street, police said.

The car was allegedly targeted and was struck with multiple rounds of gunfire from an "unidentified suspect," police said.

One of the adult passengers was struck by bullet-related debris and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.