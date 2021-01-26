Titusville police identify men killed in murder-suicide shooting

article

Titusville police officers are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the Forest Park Apartments, located at 521 Rock Pit Road.

According to officers, Lorenzo Juan Bradley, 36, of Sanford, was found lying on the ground dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

"The preliminary investigation revealed Bradley was shot by Prescott Eric Lillie Jr., 35, of Titusville, who then immediately fled the scene on foot into a nearby apartment, and would not exit the residence," police said.

A SWAT team was deployed and tactical measures were used to enter the apartment, where Lillie Jr. was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police at (321) 264-7800 or can remain anonymous by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).