Titusville Police Chief terminated for violating city policy, city says
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville Police Chief John Lau has been fired for allegedly violating city policy, according to the City of Titusville.
In a statement, the city of Titusville said Lau, who was appointed Chief of Police in 2012, was fired Wednesday following a preliminary administrative review of violations of the city's personnel policy.
Deputy Chief Tyler Wright is now the acting chief for the Titusville Police Department, the city said.
Chief Lau involved in crash in Brevard County
The City said Lau was involved in a crash Tuesday night in Brevard County while driving a city-owned vehicle. The city said Florida Highway Patrol is investigating that crash. FOX 35 has reached out to FHP for details.
The Source: A spokesperson for the City of Titusville confirmed Chief John Lau's firing to FOX 35.