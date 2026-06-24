Titusville Police Chief terminated for violating city policy, city says

article

The Brief Titusville Police Chief John Lau has been terminated for violating city policy, according to the City of Titusville. Deputy Chief Tyler Wright has been appointed Acting Chief of Police. The City said Lau was involved in a crash Tuesday night in Brevard County, while operating a city-owned vehicle.



Titusville Police Chief John Lau has been fired for allegedly violating city policy, according to the City of Titusville.

In a statement, the city of Titusville said Lau, who was appointed Chief of Police in 2012, was fired Wednesday following a preliminary administrative review of violations of the city's personnel policy.

Deputy Chief Tyler Wright is now the acting chief for the Titusville Police Department, the city said.

Chief Lau involved in crash in Brevard County

The City said Lau was involved in a crash Tuesday night in Brevard County while driving a city-owned vehicle. The city said Florida Highway Patrol is investigating that crash. FOX 35 has reached out to FHP for details.