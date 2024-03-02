Titusville man heading to prison for murdering his wife during argument, state attorney office says

article

A Titusville man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his wife back in 2017, the state attorney's office said.

On Thursday, Timothy Upthegrove was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, and failure to report a death in connection to the death of his wife, 51-year-old Lori Upthegrove.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Timothy Upthegrove got into an altercation with Lori when he returned home after spending the night driving his wife's car, buying and smoking crack cocaine on December 18, 2017, an arrest affidavit shows.

At some point in the argument, Lori gave Timothy Upthegrove a glass of water, who slapped it out of her hand. A physical altercation ensued and Timothy Upthegrove cut and stabbed Lori, an affidavit shows.

According to officers, he took his wife's body to his former place of employment and left her there on the west side of the property.

After he was arrested on December 24, 2017, he led officers to his wife's deceased body.

Timothy Upthegrove was placed in custody of the Department of Corrections and was sentenced to life in prison.