Titusville Flood Fight: Residents push back against new development amid flooding concerns

Flood-weary residents in Titusville are voicing strong opposition to a proposed housing development.

They fear the new homes will worsen flooding in their neighborhoods.

The backstory:

Last month’s torrential rains left several parts of the city under water. This week, just about an inch of rain was enough to cause flooding again — a sign, residents say, that the city’s drainage system is already stretched too thin.

Despite those concerns, a developer is seeking to rezone wetlands near State Road 405 and Singleton Avenue to build new townhomes. Neighbors have lined nearby streets with signs urging the city council to "vote no" on the project.

"It’s the wrong project in the wrong place at the wrong time," said resident Jill Dobson, who has led opposition to the plan for more than a year.

She said the canal behind her home on Overlook Terrace cannot handle additional runoff.

"When they put this new development up here, it’s going to be even worse," resident Tom Dobson added.

City Council Member Megan Moscoso said she shares residents’ concerns.

"Titusville is growing, but that growth cannot come at the expense of the people who already live here. This particular area is part of our wetland corridor, and nearby neighborhoods are still dealing with the impacts from last week’s rain event," Moscoso said in a statement. "When we evaluate new developments, we have to look at the entire picture, the environmental realities, the drainage patterns, and the real-world consequences for residents. Responsible growth means protecting our community, not overwhelming it."

The city council was expected to discuss the proposal at 6:30 p.m. Neighbors said they planned to attend the meeting with photos and other evidence to support their case.