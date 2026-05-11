Titusville finds ‘missing’ tax dollars months after city-wide audit digs into alleged mismanagement

The Brief Titusville officials say the city recovered "missing" money after a city audit raised concerns. A lot of the missing equipment mentioned in the audit was auctioned off but not documented properly. Some taxpayers are still demanding outside investigators to audit the city.



The City of Titusville says it has solved the mystery of nearly $1 million worth of "missing" machinery following an internal audit that originally suggested widespread financial mismanagement.

While city officials claim the items were never actually lost, some taxpayers remain skeptical and are calling for a deeper investigation into how the city tracks its assets.

The backstory:

The controversy began in January 2026, following an anonymous tip about the misappropriation of city funds and resources within the Water Resources Field Operations Division.

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A subsequent internal audit, released in March, painted a troubling picture of the department. It revealed that more than $1 million in taxpayer funds had been mismanaged. Among the most serious findings:

Theft Charges: Former Superintendent Jeffrey Wayner was charged with felony grand theft after allegedly using city funds to purchase a $2,799 John Deere riding mower for his personal residence.

Missing Assets: Physical inventory checks initially showed that 30% of the division's logged assets—totaling 35 items—could not be located.

Misuse of Labor: The report alleged that employees were directed to perform private sewer work at a manager's home while on the clock for the city.

Lack of Oversight: Employees were reportedly able to spend up to $5,000 on city procurement cards (p-cards) without obtaining quotes or providing consistent documentation.

Missing money recovered

What they're saying:

In a new update to FOX 35, Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors says the "missing" equipment has largely been accounted for. He suggests the initial audit was flawed due to poor record-keeping rather than actual theft of the heavy machinery.

According to a new report from a city asset manager, 18 of the field operations assets that were initially unaccounted for have been physically verified or validated through paperwork. Many of these items, purchased between 1989 and 2024 at a cost of over $800,000, had actually been auctioned off years ago.

"There was an audit that suggested that $1.2 million in city equipment was missing. I did not believe that that was accurate," Mayor Connors said.

spite the city’s explanation that the equipment was simply "not documented well," residents expressed frustration over the lack of transparency.

"Why did it take them so long to figure out that stuff was auctioned off, honestly?" asked Keith Edwards, a Titusville taxpayer. "We’ve had such discrepancies... it’s time for a true audit, an independent audit and a forensic audit. That’s what we need."

What's next:

Mayor Connors admitted that the city’s biggest hurdle moving forward is communication between departments. He is calling for stronger cross-referencing and better tracking tools to keep tabs on city property to prevent future confusion.

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However, the Mayor currently does not support the forensic audit requested by some citizens, citing the high cost to taxpayers. Instead, the city says it is focusing on implementing new internal controls to ensure every asset—from backhoes to lawnmowers—is properly accounted for.