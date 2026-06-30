Titusville council member questions $600,000 beautification project after plants fail

The Brief Titusville spent nearly $600,000 on a beatification plant project at the city’s main corridors. One city council member says there wasn’t a maintenance plan in place, and the beauty didn’t last long. Taxpayers say overall maintenance in Titusville falls short most of the time.



A $600,000 project meant to beautify Titusville is drawing criticism.

Some local leaders and taxpayers are demanding answers about why hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on plants seemingly went to waste.

What happened

The backstory:

According to Titusville City Council Member Megan Moscoso, the latest beautification project fell short, incredibly fast, because the city never established a maintenance plan. Furthermore, she noted that the plants selected for medians were poorly suited to Florida's climate.

The project was a concept back in 2021 and officially approved by council in 2024. Work started at Garden Street and S.R. 50 at the I-95 intersections in 2025. Months later, only portions of it are still intact.

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Some plants are still hanging in there while others have completely shriveled up and turned brown, overgrown with weeds.

"The idea was great. However, the execution has not been so good," Moscoso said. "It did not include any native plants. I think the community realized they were going to be some major issues."

Moscoso stated that out of the total $600,000 budget, the majority was spent strictly on the landscaping itself.

"Over $400,000 went to plants and shrubs and not much of that has survived and I was actually shocked," she said.

Taxpayer concerns

Local residents are expressing frustration over the lack of upkeep, with some telling FOX 35 they aren't surprised to see the project overgrown and unmaintained because they rarely see city crews mowing around town.

"I feel like we’ve been cheated," said Titusville taxpayer Tod McNeal. "You got to do basic services."

McNeal argued that the funding would have been better utilized to improve day-to-day city operations rather than letting an expensive project turn to weeds.

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"If we’re spending $600,000 on beautification that they let turn to weeds, that $600,000 should have been spent buying some better mowers or having some managers that would actually do the job," McNeal said.

Council Member Moscoso agreed that beautification should not be the city's priority given other pressing municipal needs.

"My goal right now is to work on infrastructure, stormwater management. We’ve got a lot of things that [we] should be working on right now and then, perhaps once that is taken care of, we can move back to the beautification," Moscoso said.

What we don't know:

Right now, it remains unclear why non-native plants were allegedly selected for the project or why a long-term maintenance strategy was not put in place before the money was spent.

FOX 35 reached out to the City of Titusville to ask what happened with these projects and whether any plans are currently in place to try and bring the medians back to life. The city has not yet responded to those inquiries as of Tuesday evening.