Woman starts Facebook page to offer tips to sign-up for the COVID vaccine

After receiving calls and messages from people looking to get vaccinated, FOX 35 News decided to try finding the best tips for signing-up for the COVID shot.

Eileen Branham founded the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Facebook page to get the word out about signing up for the shots, she said they'd gotten lots of interest.

"We started two weeks ago with like a hundred, I think there's close to two thousand members right now," Branham explained.

Winter storms have delayed vaccine shipments across the country.

"So Publix hasn't had any appointments this week, come on, and Walmart hasn't either, since the beginning of the week," Branham said.

Branham said they will have discovered how to get the best odds for signing up, once supplies resume. Be sure to register with the state and your county's own vaccine sign-up system. If you're getting the shot at Publix, they open online appointments Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays around 7 am. If you're getting the shot at Walmart, they start their bookings around midnight.

Branham said there was no "best time" for shots at Sam's Clubs or Winn-Dixies.

"Publix and Walmart seem to be more consistently releasing appointments at specific times. The others are here and there so you kind of have to look."

