TIMELINE: Here's when strong to severe storms will arrive in Central Florida on Wednesday

Stay weather-aware! The FOX 35 Storm Team has officially declared Wednesday a Weather Impact Day due to the likelihood of strong to severe storms rolling through the Central Florida area.

Here's what you need to know about the forecast.

When will storms arrive in Central Florida?

Residents can expect rain and storms starting late Wednesday morning and afternoon between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The affected areas include North Brevard, Lake, Orange, Northwest Osceola and Volusia counties.

Timeline:

Showers and storms are expected in areas northwest of Interstate 4 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., while the Orlando Metro region and areas southwest of I-4 will experience storms from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What storm impacts can Central Florida expect?

According to the National Weather Service, there is a marginal risk (5 to 14% chance) of severe weather on Wednesday.

The main storm impacts may include heavy rainfall that could lead to ponding on roads, frequent lightning, winds up to 60 mph, small hail, and a low risk of brief tornadoes.

What is causing the stormy weather?

A strong area of low pressure moving across the northern United States is expected to trigger what could become a multiday severe weather outbreak for the Midwest and Deep South Tuesday, with impacts reaching the East Coast on Wednesday. This same system will bring rain and storm chances to Central Florida on Wednesday, though in a much weaker fashion.

The cold front associated with this system is what will sweep through Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

These showers and storms will be weakening slightly as they move in from the northwest to southeast. This is due to the fact that better ingredients for severe weather and thunderstorms will exist further to the north. Before the rain arrives, plan for a warm and windy day. Winds could reach peak speeds of 30 mph+.

Behind this front, temperatures turn dramatically cooler.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

