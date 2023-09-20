TIMELINE: Storms could bring heavy rain, lightning to Central Florida Wednesday

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Central Florida weather on this Wednesday starts quiet but, ends on a stormy note. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with area highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds will be generally light and from the East at 5-10mph. Rain chances will be possible before 12pm. Especially along the Brevard County Coast.

As we head into the 2-3pm timeframe, skies will continue bulking up with clouds, rain chances rising. Coverage will pan out in the 60-70% range. Expect scattered showers and storms through 10pm tonight. Heavy rain and lightning seem to be the main issues.

BEACHES:

Sun and clouds will dominate coastal skies for much of the day. Rain chances will be possible before 12pm with increasing coverage after 3pm. There's also a moderate risk of rip currents. Surf is in the 1-2' range as a disorganized NE wind swell pulses through the local surf zones.

THEME PARKS:

Expect mixed skies and warm 80s at the attractions today. Rain chances will be possible before 12pm, looking rather slight. The afternoon brings higher coverage, up to 60%. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats.

OUTLOOK:

An area of low pressure develops East of Florida through Friday. Florida remains on the West side of the low and this means impacts primarily in the coastal areas. Gusty Northerly winds (around 30 mph) and perhaps some rain could be in play there. The window for these impacts appear to be rather limited on Friday. Winds will ease on Saturday as the low (whatever it looks like) moves Northeast and closer to the Carolinas. Both rising seas and surf locally looks likely. Coastal flooding could also materialize North of Cape Canaveral.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Hurricane Nigel remains a Category 2 storm as of the 5am update. Nigel will likely to remain out at sea with no impact to land. Elsewhere, another tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a 70% of development over the next 7 days. If this becomes a named storm, it will be Ophelia. An area of non-tropical low pressure is forecast to form off the east coast of Florida/ SE U.S. later this week.

This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore and draws closer to the Carolinas over the weekend. Coastal impacts along central Florida and the southeastern US are likely.