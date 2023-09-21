TIMELINE: Storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning across Central Florida Thursday

Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect a mixed sky across Central Florida on this Thursday. Clouds will eventually increase this afternoon, rain chances rising then. Coverage will peak at 60% or so, from the coast through the inland Counties. Heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and even some small hail could accompany the stronger storms.

Rain eases this evening, quiet skies overnight. Highs head for the mid-upper 80s across the region today, lows tonight will settle in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies late.

BEACHES:

Sun and clouds will dominate coastal skies for much of the day. Rain chances will be possible before 12pm with increasing coverage after 3pm at 60%. There's also a moderate risk of rip currents. Surf is in the 2-3' range as a disorganized NE wind swell pulses through the local surf zones.

THEME PARKS:

Expect mixed skies and warm 80s at the attractions today. Rain chances will be possible before 12pm, looking rather slight. The afternoon brings higher coverage, up to 60%. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats.

OUTLOOK:

A low pressure develops East of Florida through Friday. Florida remains on the West side of the low and this means impacts primarily in the coastal areas. Gusty Northerly winds (around 30 mph) and perhaps some rain could be in play there. The window for these impacts appear to be rather limited on Friday.

Winds will ease on Saturday as the low moves North-Northeast and closer to the Carolinas. Both rising seas and surf locally looks likely. Coastal flooding could also materialize North of Cape Canaveral if breezes angle a bit Northeast.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Hurricane Nigel remains a Category 1 hurricane as of the 5am update. Nigel will likely to remain out at sea with no impact to land. Elsewhere, another tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a 70% of development over the next 7 days. If this becomes a named storm, it will be Ophelia.

An area of non-tropical low pressure is forecast to form off the east coast of Florida/ SE U.S. later this week. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore and draws closer to the Carolinas over the weekend. Coastal impacts will be brief across the Central Florida coastal waters. Gusty North winds are expected during the day Friday with some rough seas and increasing wave energy in the local surf zones.