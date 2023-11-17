TIMELINE: Heavy rain, localized flooding possible in Central Florida Friday

Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees

TODAY:

Showers and areas of heavy rain continue into your Friday morning. The heavy rain outlook does keep the eastern third of the viewing area with a 2/4 risk. Meaning, localized flooding is still a possibility through about noon.

After lunchtime, rain chances will decrease as an area of low pressure off our east coast moves away from the state. Rain chances are at 40% with mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Winds will be gusty, especially in the coastal counties. Seas and surf will be super rough, beach erosion will likely occur during times of higher tides.

BEACHES:

It is not a good day to head to any of our east coast beaches. Passing showers (40%) and gusty winds will be common. The surf zone should be avoided as large, battering waves roll through in the 7-9 foot range. Coastal flooding could also occur during the times of higher tides. Rip current risk remains high. Beach erosion likely.

THEME PARKS:

It will be cloudy with passing showers at the theme parks today. Rain chances will begin to decrease after lunchtime. Highs will rise the mid-upper 70s.

OUTLOOK:

Great weather returns to the forecast this weekend! Highs Saturday and Sunday stay in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Looking ahead at Thanksgiving week-another front will work through the area Tuesday into Wednesday according to the latest forecast models.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be dry with wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs near the gorgeous 70 degree mark!

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 22, which could become Vince. The disturbance is in the Caribbean Sea now and could become a short-lived tropical cyclone while it moves into the west-central Caribbean and near the Bahamas. After passing through the Bahamas, the system is forecast merge with a trough. This will not impact Florida. We're still watching and tracking so stay with us for the latest!

