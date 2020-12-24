TIMELINE: Christmas Eve storms expected for Central Florida

While you finish up your last-minute shopping, you may want to have an umbrella hand.

Christmas Eve storms will move over Central Florida ahead of a strong cold front.

Rain chances will rise mainly from late afternoon through the evening hours. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main issues with the front as it passes through Central Florida.

"It looks like it's about 6-6:30 p.m. timeframe when it begins to enter the northwestern counties," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "Those of you in Alachua County, Dixie, Citrus, and Levy counties."

Around 7 to 7:30 p.m., the storms begin to move near Lake County and around 8 to 9 p.m. into the Orlando area. It will begin to weaken as it makes its way to the Space Coast. The main threat is some strong damaging wind gusts. FOX 35 News will be live tracking the system as it advances across the Peninsula.

Rain will begin to ease around 12 a.m. Christmas morning with cold air following very close behind.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front with temps by Christmas morning in the 30s and 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder!

Christmas day looks quite chilly. Highs will struggle to head into the 50s, factor in the wind and it will feel more like the 40s despite full and bright sunshine!

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.