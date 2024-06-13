TIMELINE: Central Florida faces torrential storms as tropical disturbance drags front across region

Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to another round of rain and storms.

A departing tropical disturbance (Invest 90L) will drag a stationary front into Central Florida, providing a focus for late-day torrential storms.

Rainfall rates could exceed 4" per hour, leading to ponding on roads during the evening commute and soaking any evening outdoor activities.

Our chance for rain is 80%. Storms will form as early as 4pm and peak between 6 and 7 p.m. ending after 9 pm.

While this is the rainy season and afternoon storms are common, the tropical connection and frontal zone will lead to heavier and more widespread rain than we'd typically see.

Otherwise, it'll be a hot and really humid day with variably cloudy skies. We'll see rain chances generally dissipating through the Father's Day weekend to more seasonably normal isolated chances.

