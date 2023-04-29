TikTok Trucker using his videos to change the industry and the lives of others

Michael Lombard isn’t your typical TikTok influencer. His videos aren’t of trendy dances or the latest viral challenge. Instead, he’s using his platform to make a difference in the lives of truckers.

Many of Lombard’s videos show him getting fit using whatever he has at his disposal on the road. From tarps in the back of his truck or a few weights he keeps with him, Lombard never has an excuse to miss a workout.

"Trucking is without a doubt a lifestyle," said Lombard. "

Unfortunately for most, that lifestyle comes at a sacrifice of mind and body. Lombard wants to help better the people behind the wheel. He leads by example when hitting the bed of his truck for workouts or the streets for a run.

His videos have influenced fellow drivers to change their lifestyles over the road. One person under Lombard's wing dropped thirty pounds.

"I can’t put into words how it makes me feel," said Lombard. "I feel like it’s a great way to give back but in the same way, I know that there’s a trickle-down effect."

Now he’s going out there and setting that example for his family. As Lombard lives his life on the road moving goods, he’s also moving people through a mobile recording studio in the cab of his truck.

Lombard hosts the "Lombard Trucking" podcast and YouTube series he started to document his travels.

"It started to skyrocket once I got my own truck because at that point, I started my own business and at that is the point when I started to see all the problems out there," said Lombard.

Problems like the parking shortage, rising gas prices, and shipping backlogs. He’s interviewed other truckers, industry heads, and even local politicians to push for change in the industry. Lombard’s drive and passion are fueled by his family.

His great, great-grandfather started the first iteration of Lombard Trucking with a horse and buggy in the 1920s. The family business was passed down to his grandfather who drove for over 50 years before the company collapsed in the 1980s."I just wish my grandfather was here to see it because I think he’d be proud," said Lombard.

Today, Lombard has reopened the family business with his own version of a single horse and his own version of trucking.