Three new testing sites open in Volusia County

Family Health Source opened three new testing sites in Volusia County Monday, offering more options for residents to get tested for COVID-19.

The locations are listed below:



Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club - 960 S. Williamson Boulevard

Deltona Plaza - 1200 Deltona Boulevard

DeLand - 1205 S. Woodland Boulevard



In a press release, the health center said the screening/testing is available for anyone insured or uninsured who meets the criteria for testing set by the Centers for Disease Control.



It said a doctor’s referral is not required for testing.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the center’s COVID-19 hotline at 386-327-6045.