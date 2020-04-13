Three new testing sites open in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Family Health Source opened three new testing sites in Volusia County Monday, offering more options for residents to get tested for COVID-19.
The locations are listed below:
Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club - 960 S. Williamson Boulevard
Deltona Plaza - 1200 Deltona Boulevard
DeLand - 1205 S. Woodland Boulevard
In a press release, the health center said the screening/testing is available for anyone insured or uninsured who meets the criteria for testing set by the Centers for Disease Control.
It said a doctor’s referral is not required for testing.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the center’s COVID-19 hotline at 386-327-6045.