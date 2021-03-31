Three adults and a child killed in office building shooting in Orange, police say

Three adults and a child are dead after a shooting at an office building in the City of Orange Wednesday night.

The Orange Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police say a total of four people, one of which a child, were killed and a fifth victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital and is in custody, Orange PD said. The fifth victim and the suspect are both in critical condition, police say.

Officials did not say how the child ended up at the horrific scene in the first place.

California State Senator Tom Umberg (D), who represents parts of Orange and Los Angeles Counties, said on social media that he and his wife Robin are "devastated" to hear about the shooting.

"Robin and I are devastated to hear about the shooting in Orange. My staff and I will be monitoring the situation as new information becomes available," Sen. Umberg said on Twitter.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also issued the following statement on social media:

"Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

