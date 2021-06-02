Thousands expected at first big event at Orange County Convention Center

On Wednesday, thousands of people will start arriving in Central Florida for the first big event at the Orange County Convention Center.

Nearby restaurants and businesses say they’re already seeing a boost in business.

The convention center is no longer being used as a mass vaccination site and the first big event is expected to draw about 6,000 people. The director of the Orange County Convention Center tells FOX 35 News there are about 15 events scheduled for the month of June.

Even though the convention center has been open since last July, 78 events canceled last year, but officials say 59 of those have rescheduled. So this summer is ramping up to be a busy one.

"I get choked up when I think about where we were and where we’re at right now. We are in so much better position now," said Thomas Kerr, owner of ICEBAR Orlando.

Nearby businesses like ICEBAR say their phones are ringing off the hook to schedule events.

If you are looking for work, the convention center is hiring. They say they have 150 part-time positions and full-time positions with benefits they are looking to fill.