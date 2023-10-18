This native Florida bird is now declared extinct

article

A native Florida bird last seen in the 1980s was recently declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Bachman's warbler, found in Florida and South Carolina, was part of the 21-species list that was declared extinct on Monday.

The bird was previously listed as endangered in 1967.

The birds were quite colorful boasting bright yellow feathered underparts with black forecrowns. Some birds had olive-green upper parts along with gray wings with olive fringes.

The Bachman's warbler species was also found in South Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri, and Kentucky.

In Florida, the bird would home itself in Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.

According to the FWC, the species had a large breeding range which was considered a threat to its low population numbers making it difficult for the birds to find mates.

Nine other birds were listed as extinct along with two species of fish, eight mussel species, and the Little Mariana fruit bat.