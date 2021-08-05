This airline is letting vaccinated friends fly for free

article

One airline is encouraging flyers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering a new incentive for their friends.

Frontier Airlines has introduced its Friends With Vaccines Fly Free program.

"We’re proud to announce a new twist on our Friends Fly Free Program to encourage consumers to get vaccinated and fly with loved ones," said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. "Friends With Vaccines Fly Free reflects the importance of being vaccinated to protect each other and the communities we serve."

The airline says the more people who are vaccinated, the faster the industry can fully recover from the pandemic and "continue creating unforgettable vacation memories together."

In addition to the new program, Frontier is offering an additional 10,000 bonus Miles when booking by Aug. 31 through its FRONTIER Miles frequent flyer program.

"A 10,000-mile bonus is enough miles for a one-way trip. For every two flights purchased between Aug. 4 and Aug.30, and flown between Aug. 4, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021, customers are eligible to receive a bonus of 10,000 miles up to a maximum of 100,000 bonus miles in total."

To be eligible, customers can register and sign up for the Frontier Miles program.

The airline industry has been making a comeback since the pandemic. But with a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the push for people to get vaccinated and wear masks has increased.

President Joe Biden recently criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other officials who have moved to block the reimposition of mask mandates. He called on resistant Republican governors to "get out of the way" of vaccine rules and endorsed New York City’s move to require vaccinations to dine indoors or go to the gym.

"If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing," Biden said.

DeSantis clapped back, saying "I'm standing in your way."

"If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm going to stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you're trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood; if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida."

He finished by saying, "Why don't you do your job, why don't you get this border secure? Until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you."

