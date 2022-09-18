Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25
Looking for something fun to do this weekend?
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25.
- The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20.
- South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
- Actor and stand-up comedian Dave Spade, who also was a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the 90s, will host a comedy show at called David Spade: Catch Me Inside at the Dr. Phillips Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $45.
- Lake Nona Hispanic Heritage Festival 2022: From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., come out for a food festival featuring live music, dancers, food trucks, kid zones and more at the Drive Shack on Centerline Drive in Orlando.
- A Wedding Show expo will take place at the Hilton Orlando on Destination Parkway in Orlando on Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be prizes, vendors, cake samples, entertainment, and wedding deals that "will sweep you off your feet."
- Comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman have taken their hit podcast, Small Town Murder, on the road. They will make a tour stop at the Orlando Improv on Sept. 24. Show times are at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $23.
- Bring the children out for Kids Night at the Museum at the Orlando Science Center on Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. "Youth ages 5 to 12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience enhanced programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner in age-appropriate groups," the center's website stated. "They will also participate in hands-on activities, and see an interactive Live Science Show or film."
- The Ultimate Car Show & Festival 2022 will take place at Reiter Park in Longwood on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show is "positioned to be one of the largest car shows and fundraisers in Central Florida." At the event, guests will have access to a farmers market and a beer garden. There will be a DJ, games, gourmet food trucks, and much more.
- The City Beautiful is holding an art exhibition to celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture for Hispanic Heritage Month. The art exhibit opened Sept. 16 and will run through Nov. 14. See details here.