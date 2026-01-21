Therapists consider risks of job after clinician’s stabbing death allegedly committed by former patient

The Brief A therapist was stabbed to death Monday night, and a patient was hospitalized with stab wounds. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a former patient is responsible for the stabbing. The alleged attacker was found dead.



Clinicians nationwide are now speaking out about the dangers of their jobs after an Orlando-based therapist, who often worked with offenders – her peers said – was allegedly killed by her former patient.

Rebecca White, 44, died after she was stabbed by her former patient, the Orange County Sheriff's office said.

White worked as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor at her own therapy practice, Down to Earth Therapy Solutions in Orlando, before she was stabbed and killed by one of her former clients on Jan. 19.

What we know:

White, 44, was finishing up a session with a client around 9 p.m., Jan. 19 when her former client – identified as Michael Smith, 39 – stopped by the office and demanded to see her. She reportedly asked him to leave before calling 911, the Orange County Sheriff's office said.

That's when Smith attacked and stabbed White and her patient. The patient – a man in his 30s – was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, deputies said.

The man was stabbed over 10 times while trying to protect White, a GoFundMe created by the man's mother alleges.

White died from her injuries.

The sheriff's office said was found dead by apparent suicide the next morning.

What they're saying:

Rebecca White’s friends said she was outdoorsy, fun-loving, and that she adored animals.

Some are collecting money for an animal shelter in her honor.

Michelle Schroeder, who used to work with White, said she was a spitfire both inside and outside of work.

"She was a tiny little thing, but my goodness, she was funny and energetic and engaging," said Schroeder.

Another former coworker and close friend, Janelle Bagley, talked about how compassionate White was.

"Her nature was helping people," Bagley said. "It's been very tough for all of us. I think we're all. You know, collectively struggling with this news."

Rebecca’s friends weren’t surprised to hear she took on a violent client.

"Rebecca was passionate about helping people, and she didn't judge, no matter what your issue was. And I could just see her taking on any type of client regardless because she cared about helping the human," Bagley said.

Who is Michael Smith?

According to Florida records, Michael Smith is a registered sex offender who got out of prison in 2022.

Smith was previously incarcerated for 19 years of a 22-year sentence after he was convicted of kidnapping, burglary and two counts of sexual battery in June 2003 in West Palm Beach in 2003.

During that incident, police said Smith held a knife to a woman's neck, telling her he wanted her money. He then ordered her to disable her security alarm and go into her home, an arrest affidavit said. Smith then bound the woman's wrists and ankles with zip-ties, put packaging tape around her face and then raped her for 20 minutes.

The woman was able to lock Smith out of her room and escaped to the neighbor's home. The woman told investigators she thought the intruder was the son of a woman who lived in the area. Smith's DNA matched the evidence obtained from the victim's body.

The conditions of his parole mandate that he have "psychological or psychiatric evaluation geared towards someone who has committed a violent and vicious sexual battery and who has a violent anti-social personality disorder."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Smith just moved to Orlando in October.

FOX 35's Marie Edinger went to Smith’s home. His roommate declined to interview.

Neighbors told Edinger police officers there Tuesday, but didn’t know what for. They saw video of police going through the neighborhood, captured by their doorbell cameras.

When Orange County deputies responded to the area of 9000 block of Windy Ridge Road around 7:45 a.m., on Jan. 20, following White's death, deputies found Smith dead by apparent suicide, the sheriff's office said.

Dangers of the job

Rebecca’s session with her patient was wrapping up at 9 p.m. when deputies said Smith showed up.

Another therapist, Ivyia Adams said evening appointments can be more dangerous.

"There's less people around there's a security around often time they know you're the only person in the building."

Adams told Marie Edinger, she wound up switching to only taking clients via telehealth – for her safety and theirs.

"If someone's decided that they are going to be violent and/or they're in a psychosis, it's very difficult to reason with them so that they will de-escalate," Adams said.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack. FOX 35 is working to learn more about the other stabbing victim.