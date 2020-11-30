The Salvation Army helps local man get back on his feet during the pandemic

FOX 35 interviewed Leonard Williams. He is working with The Salvation Army to change his life for the better.

“Everything takes time,” Williams said. “Rome was not built in a day.”

Leonard Williams lost his job right before the pandemic began in March. Now, he lives at The Salvation Army’s Outdoor Emergency Men’s Center.

“This experience, for me, I have gained so much wisdom and understanding from because I would have never known what it entails to be homeless,” Williams said.

The Salvation Army opened the tent so it could have more space for those experiencing homelessness. The organization didn’t want them to be on the street, at risk of getting the virus.

The men get free meals and showers each day.

They’re also given a case manager, who helps connect them to resources like jobs and permanent places to live.

The Salvation Army enrolled Williams in its “Establish Life Management Program.” He meets with his case manager once a week.

“Once they come in and I work with them for like a month, then I can see the hope back into their lives,” The Salvation Army Case Management Specialist Theasa Chavers said.

She said he’ll have a new job soon and then they’ll help him find a place to live.

“He’s my success story,” Chavers said. “Leonard has been very cooperative. He’s always on time for his appointments and he’s ready to do anything that he needs to do to better his situation.”