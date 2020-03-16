The Orange County Convention Center parking lot could be location for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

article

Governor Ron Desantis hopes more drive-thru testing sites will be opening around the state for COVID-19, including the Orange County Convention Center.

Testing goes mobile at multiple sites across Florida and could soon become drive-thru testing sites.

The governor announced the massive Orange County Convention Center parking lot would be a perfect place, along with two big Florida football stadiums.

"I spoke with the owner of the Dolphins, Steve Ross, they’re gonna let us use the parking lot at the Dolphins Stadium," DeSantis said. "The Jacksonville Jaquars will let us use that stadium. And, the Orange County Convention Center will let us use that parking lot, and so as the Federal government sends resources for that, we’re ready to receive it."

And more mobile treatment, a tent already set up outside the AdventHealth Hospital in East Orange County.

The hospital system is preparing to treat potential patients in a number of scenarios, just to be ready, in case of an influx of patients.

Director of Operations Dr. Craig Esquenaz said, "They drive up, takes about two minutes and they’re on their way."

George Wilson is grateful he and his wife were able to get tested on vacation in The Villages, but wishes he had been smarter and didn’t have to be tested in the first place.

"It’s everything I didn’t think about. Everything was just starting up. You don’t think," he said.

Dr. Raul Pino, of the Dept of Health, just wants to be prepared.

"You have to have enough supplies to offer services to anyone who may show up in the line, so that’s our concern," he said.

And Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says even though the convention center is closed, employees will still continue getting paid, working other duties, so it's possible this could be one of them.