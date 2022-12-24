The Issue Is: Jan. 6, Ukraine, TikTok with Adam Schiff

As 2022 comes to an end, and Americans celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holidays with family - there was no break from political news.

The House January 6th Committee released their final report, including referring criminal charges to the Justice Department against former President Trump.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visited Washington to address a joint meeting of Congress, it was his first trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February.

And Congress passed a $1.7T spending bill, which includes provisions about Ukraine and TikTok, just days before a new Congress is sworn in.

At the center of all of these stories is Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Schiff returns to The Issue Is to discuss those pressing issues, as well as the legacy of P22 - the famous Hollywood mountain lion that died this week - as well as his potential run for Senate in 2024.

Also, at the end of a very eventful year, Elex Michaelson looks back at the biggest stories, interviews, and moments from the year, featuring the likes of Governors Newsom and Schwarzenegger, Vice President Harris, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, and many more.

THE ISSUE IS: THE LEGACY OF THE HOUSE JANUARY 6TH COMMITTEE

REP. SCHIFF’S CENTRAL TAKE: "I want them to say that we did a thorough and non-partisan investigation of everything that led to the violence of that day, the multiple lines of effort to overturn the election that we put on, well conducted hearings, educate the public, that we wrote a comprehensive report. And most importantly, and this is a part that's not yet done, we helped to bring about reforms to protect the country going forward. In the report we released, we set out a series of recommendations, not just the criminal referrals, but recommendations about legislative reforms that are necessary to protect us from this ever happening again. That would be an amazing legacy if we were able to be recorded by history that way…"

THE ISSUE IS: PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY GOES TO WASHINGTON

REP. SCHIFF’S CENTRAL TAKE: "I think he's really the Churchillian leader of our time. He's done a dramatic job, a phenomenal job of leading his people in a war against one of the most powerful militaries in the world and defeating it on the battlefield in many parts of the country. To stave off that kind of superior military force, at least numerically, is an astounding feat. I think one of the many miscalculations of Putin was that he calculated that Zelenskyy would run, or if he stayed, he'd be ineffective. Well, he stayed, and he's been very effective…"

"I think it was so very important for him to come before Congress. You know, the Ukrainian people are showing great courage and steadfastness. Members of Congress need to show at least the same steadfastness. We can't be letting up on our support for Ukraine and allowing Russia to remake the map of Europe by force. If we do, other nations will decide they too can use force…"

THE ISSUE IS: McCARTHY’S THREAT TO REMOVE SCHIFF FROM HOUSE INTEL

REP. SCHIFF’S CENTRAL TAKE: "Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar were removed from their committees because they were inciting violence against fellow members of Congress. The day I start to incite violence against people that I served with or elsewhere, then fine, taken off my committee. You know, the moment I start engaging in insurrection, then fine, sanction me. But don't give me this false equivalence, Mr. McCarthy, and suggest that somehow leading legitimate investigations of Donald Trump's corruption with Russia, Ukraine and January 6th is somehow a legitimate basis to remove someone from a committee…"

THE ISSUE IS: SECURITY CONCERNS AND BANNING TIKTOK IN THE U.S.

REP. SCHIFF’S CENTRAL TAKE: "I don't think members of the government ought to use [TikTok] on their phones. I don't use it on my phone. I wouldn't recommend others. So I would like to see the federal government not use TikTok. I have to think that there's a better way to deal with the risks posed by TikTok than banning it altogether in the United States, but we are going to have to find a way both to make sure that American's private data isn't stolen, and we have to be on guard for Chinese government's ability through the algorithms of TikTok to propagandize Americans - they can control that content, they can control what people see. Conversely, they can control what people don't see. If they don't want people to see demonstrations in China, which there are a great many because of their COVID policies, they can make sure that Americans don't get to see that, and neither does the rest of the world. So we need to address those very real problems, but I wouldn't begin with saying that the solution is banning it in the entire country…."

THE ISSUE IS: SCHIFF FOR SENATE 2024?

REP. SCHIFF’S CENTRAL TAKE: "Look, I am getting a lot of encouragement to run for the Senate from people in California and colleagues here in Congress. If Senator Feinstein retires, then I will give it very serious consideration. It's a great responsibility, and in terms of continuing the work I've been doing to protect our democracy and fight for an economy that works for everyone, that would also give me a chance to try to meet those objectives for all Californians. But, you know, at this point, I think we're waiting to see what Senator Feinstein has to say about her plans, but, yes, it is something I'm giving serious consideration to…"

